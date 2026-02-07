6 hours ago

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has confirmed the death of 14-year-old Matthew Mahama, who drowned on Thursday morning, February 5, at Fiapre Catholic Junction along the Sunyani Ring Road in the Bono Region.

In a statement shared on its official Facebook page, the Service said the incident happened at about 8:51 a.m. when the teenager went swimming in a river with his friends at Fiapre.

Following a distress call, a rescue team from the Sunyani Municipal Fire Station, led by Station Officer II Clement Takyi, was immediately dispatched to the area. After an intensive search, firefighters retrieved the body of the young boy from the water.

The Ghana Police Service was subsequently informed and took custody of the body for preservation and further investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The GNFS expressed sympathy to the bereaved family and used the incident to caution the public, especially children and young people, to be vigilant around rivers, lakes and other open water bodies.

The Service reiterated its commitment to public education on drowning prevention and to responding promptly and professionally to emergencies in order to save lives.