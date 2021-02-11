13 minutes ago

At least fifteen (15) pupils of Sure Start International School at Nsawam in the Eastern Region escaped unhurt after their school bus was crashed by a truck.

Five (5) other cars - Daewoo Matiz taxi cab with registration number GT 5435-18, Mitsubishi Pajero with registration number GR 7280-11, Kia Pride taxi cab with registration number GT 5720-W, Hyundai H100 bus with registration number GE 2989-12 and a Sprinter bus were also involved in the crash.

The accident occurred when a Daf CF 350 truck with registration number GT 9730-13, carrying 850 bags of cement from Accra to Kumasi failed its brakes at the Nsawam stretch of the Accra-Kumasi highway.

Confirming the incident to Ghanaguardian, the Deputy Eastern Regional Police spokesman, Sgt, Francis Gomado said the cargo truck lost control of its steering wheel and veered off its lane and collided with several vehicles which coming from the oposite direction.

According to him, all the vehicles involved in the accident were damaged but the 15 pupils and one teacher on board the school bus escaped unhurt.

Sgt, Francis Gomado said the pupils and passengers who sustained injuries were rushed to the Nsawam Government Hospital for medical attention.

He said the damaged cars have been towed from scene while the police have commenced investigations into the accident.