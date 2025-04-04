8 hours ago

A 15-year-old affected by autism spectrum disorder hacked into official Albanian state websites, including Parliament and SHISH. Authorities investigate potential external involvement as technical devices are seized.

Teen Hacker with Autism Breaches Albanian Government Systems

Authorities in Albania have launched a formal investigation after a 15-year-old boy, affected by autism spectrum disorder, reportedly hacked into the email systems and official websites of key state institutions, including the Albanian Parliament and the State Intelligence Service (SHISH). The case has raised concerns over cybersecurity vulnerabilities at the highest levels of government.

The teenager, who resides in the southern city of Vlora, is suspected of carrying out multiple unauthorised intrusions during March 2025. While police confirm that no sensitive data was extracted, the boy's activities caused temporary disruptions in the functioning of several institutional systems.

15-Year-Old Affected by Autism Spectrum Disorder Under Investigation

The 15-year-old, whose identity remains undisclosed due to his age, came under scrutiny following a month-long investigation that ultimately traced the digital footprints back to him. Albanian media outlet Top Channel reported that authorities are exploring the possibility that the boy may have been manipulated or encouraged by third parties to carry out the cyber intrusions.

“There is an ongoing investigation to determine if others may have influenced the minor’s actions,” said journalist Mikel Marsi, citing sources close to the probe.

While police say no confidential documents were extracted from the compromised systems, the fact that a teenager was able to breach high-level government networks has raised red flags within the cybersecurity community.

Devices Seized as Authorities Deepen Technical Probe

As part of the investigation, Albanian law enforcement authorities conducted a search operation, seizing multiple electronic devices believed to have been used during the cyberattacks. Among the confiscated items were five laptop computers, six mobile phones, and a drone. These devices are now undergoing thorough forensic examination to identify the extent and origin of the breaches.

The hacking reportedly affected the operational capacity of several government platforms, though most systems were restored promptly. Officials maintain that the breaches did not result in any permanent data loss or system compromise.

A Cautionary Tale for Cybersecurity Preparedness

This incident has spotlighted the pressing need for stronger digital safeguards across public sector systems. While the case involves a minor with a known developmental condition, the sophistication of the breach and the institutions targeted underscore the growing threat posed by cyber intrusions—even those initiated domestically. As investigations continue, Albanian authorities are working to determine whether this was an isolated act or part of a larger coordinated effort.