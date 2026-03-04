3 hours ago

Sixteen passengers were killed on the spot following a fatal collision between a Ford Transit bus and an ambulance on the Kumasi–Sunyani Highway.

The Ford Transit, with registration number GT 5676-19, was travelling from Kumasi to Drobo when it reportedly collided head-on with an ambulance transporting a pregnant woman from Brobo to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for emergency medical care.

All 16 passengers aboard the Ford Transit died as a result of the crash.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the condition of the pregnant woman or other occupants of the ambulance.

The bodies of the deceased have been conveyed to the Mankranso Hospital morgue for preservation and further procedures.