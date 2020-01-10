11 minutes ago

A 16-year-old boy has committed suicide after his father said he could not afford his preferred secondary school.

Peter Mbugua who did not like his father's idea of dragging him to a different school was found hanging from a rope tied to the roof of his parents’ house.

The sad incident happened on Thursday, January 9, 2020 after his father had met him to discuss plans of a new school since he was not in a position to pay the school fees charged by Peter's preferred institution.

The father told Peter he would look for an alternative school, where the teenager would pursue his secondary education.

READ ALSO: Former Chief of Defence Staff Quashie is dead

Police say “When the boy’s father returned home in the evening, he found Peter’s body hanging from the roof”.

The teenager from Subukia in Nakuru County, Kenya did not leave behind a suicide note, but authorities suspect that failure to join his preferred school led to his suicidal ideation.