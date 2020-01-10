19 minutes ago

A former Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), Vice-Admiral Matthew Quashie, passed away in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to a senior military officer who disclosed the news to the Daily Graphic on condition of anonymity, Vice-Admiral Quashie passed away at the 37 Military Hospital, where he had been on admission for some time now.

While the cause of death was not immediately known, Daily Graphic sources said the former CDS had been battling an ailment since the demise of his wife last year.

Profile

Born on March 23, 1951, Vice-Admiral Quashie became the 27th CDS in March 2013, having been appointed by then President John Dramani Mahama.

He succeeded Lt General Peter A. Blay and was succeeded by Air Marshal Michael Samson-Oje, who also passed on the mantle to the current CDS, Lt General Obed Akwa.

Vice-Admiral Quashie served as the Chief of Naval Staff from April 3, 2009 to March 28, 2013.

He was a product of Mfantsipim School in Cape Coast, where he obtained his General Certificate of Education (‘O’ Level).

The late CDS also attended the Ghana Secondary/Technical School in Takoradi from 1970 to 1972, where he obtained his GCE Advanced Level (‘A’ Level).

Having enlisted into the Ghana Military Academy in 1972, the late Vice-Admiral Quarshie also trained at the Britannia Royal Naval College in the United Kingdom, completing his training in 1974.

He returned to Ghana and was commissioned as a Sub-Lieutenant into the Executive Branch of the Ghana Navy in July of the same year.

Some achievements

Vice-Admiral Quashie served in several senior capacities and also participated in a number of international peacekeeping assignments prior to his appointment as the CDS, notable among them being Director of Operations and Plans at the Naval Headquarters and the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) the Eastern Naval Command.

The late CDS has been described as a very easygoing officer who spearheaded many reforms during his tenure, including the construction of accommodation facilities to address the perennial accommodation challenges within the Ghana Navy.

Similarly, he has been credited for initiating the procurement of naval patrol vessels as part of efforts to retool the Navy to perform to optimal efficiency.

