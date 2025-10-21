11 minutes ago

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a 17-year-old boy, Auwalu Muhammad, for allegedly gouging out his 7-year-old sister’s eyes in a suspected money ritual attempt.

Police spokesperson SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday, October 20, 2025, said the suspect lured his sister, Rukayya Muhammad, into a nearby bush in Bayan Dutse Village, Wailo, Ganjuwa Local Government Area, before gruesomely attacking her.

The victim was rushed to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) in Bauchi, where doctors confirmed she had permanently lost her sight.

According to police reports, five other suspects believed to be part of a ritualist syndicate connected to the attack have also been arrested.

“On 17th October 2025, at about 1800hrs, one Muhammad Adamu reported that his 7-year-old daughter was attacked by her brother, Auwalu, who attempted to pluck out her eyes,” the statement read.

A swift response team led by CSP Aliyu Mohammed Goni, the Divisional Police Officer of Soro Division, arrested the suspect and evacuated the victim for emergency medical attention.

The other suspects — identified as Mohammed Rabiu (19), Saleh Ibrahim (20), Nasiru Muhammad, Hassan Garba, and Garba Dahiru (43) — are currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

Preliminary findings revealed that the crime was motivated by ritual purposes, as the teenage suspect reportedly acted on instructions from members of the syndicate who promised him wealth.

The Bauchi State Police Command condemned the barbaric act and assured the public that all those involved would face the full rigour of the law.