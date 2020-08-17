35 minutes ago

A 17-year-old girl has allegedly committed suicide at Mpasaaso Number2 in the Ahafo Ano South District of the Ashanti Region.

This is according to a report by a local radio station in Kumasi, Otec FM.

The deceased whose name was given as Rita Amapofo aka Adwoa Fordjour, was found hanging in a room by some members of the community on Saturday August 15, 2020.

It is not clear what might have compelled the deceased to take her own life since no suicide note was found at the scene.

But in an interview, Charles K Asare, the Assembly member for the Mpasaaso electrical area, confirmed the unfortunate news to otecfmghana.com and said the entire community and the household was thrown into a state of shock.

The now-deceased, Adwoa Fordjour, is said to have engaged in fisticuffs with someone prior to taking her life.

She was hit in the head with a stone during the fight.

She was rushed to the hospital for treatment and later brought back home.

She insisted on retaliating but was deterred by her mothers.

The Assemblyman for the area, Mr Charles K Asare, told Kumasi FM’s Elisha Adarkwa that the teenager went into her room and was later found by her mother hanging by a scarf on a wooden structure.

Sources say, she was rushed to a hospital for treatment and after the treatment she hanged herself in their bedroom

They reported the matter to the police who deposited the body at Mankranso government hospital morgue for autopsy and further investigation.