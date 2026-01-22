1 hour ago

The Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, has expressed reservations about the effectiveness of the One District, One Factory (1D1F) policy, describing it as an initiative that appeared promising on paper but failed to deliver meaningful results on the ground.

Speaking in an interview with Akwasi Nsiah on Badwam on Adom TV, the Minister said that since assuming office, she has not observed tangible outcomes from the policy, which was introduced under the administration of former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“From what I have seen so far, the One District, One Factory policy did not make the impact it was supposed to make. It looked good on paper, but the real results were not felt,” she stated.

The 1D1F initiative was launched as a flagship industrialisation programme aimed at transforming Ghana’s economy through decentralised manufacturing. It was designed to ensure that every district hosts at least one factory, utilising local raw materials to create jobs, add value to agricultural produce, and reduce import dependence. Government support under the programme included tax incentives, access to credit, and infrastructure assistance to encourage private sector participation.

However, Madam Ofosu-Adjare questioned the extent to which these objectives were realised. Referencing the Ekumfi Juice Factory, she noted that the facility frequently cited as a success story was not newly established under the policy.

“The Ekumfi Juice Factory that is often mentioned was not built from scratch under 1D1F. It existed before, so we need to be honest about what truly came out of the programme,” she said.

Despite her criticism, the Minister indicated that her Ministry remains committed to supporting existing factories to improve productivity and sustainability. She revealed that steps are being taken to help the Ekumfi Juice Factory operate at full capacity.

The Techiman North legislator also disclosed growing private sector interest in government-led economic initiatives, particularly the proposed 24-hour economy policy.

“A lot of private companies have approached the Ministry to be enrolled onto the 24-hour economy programme, and many of them are expected to begin operations this year,” she said.

According to her, the rollout of the 24-hour economy is expected to boost production, expand economic activity, and create employment opportunities for the country’s growing unemployed youth population.

Madam Ofosu-Adjare emphasised that moving forward, the government’s focus will be on practical, results-oriented policies that deliver measurable outcomes in job creation and economic growth.