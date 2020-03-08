4 hours ago

It has been alledged that two police officers were involved in the assembly member for Sogakope South Electoral Area in the Volta Region, Marcus Mawutor Adzahli.

The said police officers have been picked up by the police at Sogakope over their alleged involvement in the case.

According to sources within the police, the two were picked up based on alleged information that they rented gun to the suspected armed robbers who broke into assemblyman’s residence last week Sunday to murder him in cold blood.

Although the Volta Regional Police PRO confirmed two of their men have been picked up, he debunked claims that they are linked to the murder incident.

“Yes, two police officers were picked up but not involved in the assemblyman murder case,” he told 3news.com Sunday afternoon but declined to give further details.

Marcus was shot multiple times in what some believe to be a contract killing, an incident that sparked violent protests in the town last week. His wife who was assaulted by the unknown assailants was said to have collapsed later.

The attackers were said to have refused to accept 30,000 cedi offer from the victim’s wife in a plea to save his life, insisting money was not the reason for the attack.

They subsequently snatched the money only after they had shot, stabbed and killed Marcus.

The main highway linking the Greater Accra region to parts of Volta region through Sogakope, as well as other major roads, were blocked by some angry protestors who have been demanding justice for the assembly member.

They claimed the police could have averted the incident if they were a little proactive.

Former President Jerry John Rawlings announced a 25,000 cedis for anyone who offers information leading to the arrest of the killers of the assemblyman. The Volta Regional Minister also announced 10,000 cedi bounty on the killers.