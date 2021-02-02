1 hour ago

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) says twenty positive cases of COVID-19 have been recorded cumulatively in some schools in the Greater Accra Region.

According to the Ghana Health Service, there is a limited outbreak of the virus also in some schools in the Upper West and the Western Regions.

Providing updates on the virus to the media, the Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said contact tracing has commenced to help curb the spread in the schools.

“We still have limited outbreak [of COVID-19 cases] in schools across the country. We’ve had some cases in Upper West, Western and Greater Accra. Greater Accra, has cumulatively reported about 20 cases in a couple of schools and the contact tracing and isolation are currently ongoing.”

Dr. Kuma-Aboagye last Thursday announced that three COVID-19 cases had been recorded in some schools in the Western and Upper West Regions.

Schools in the country resumed teaching and learning in January 2021 after several months of being closed earlier to 2020 to help curb the spread of the virus.

Active cases now 5,515

Currently, Ghana’s active cases of COVID-19 stand at 5,515 with 772 new cases recorded as of January 30, 2021.

The death toll has also gone up and currently at 424.

Wearing of nose mark goes up

In a related development, a survey conducted by the Ghana Health Service has suggested an increase in the wearing of nose masks from 10 percent to 42 percent in January 2021.

The research was conducted in about 53 communities in Accra, with the compliance level high amongst persons at the University of Ghana and Okponglo.

The Ghana Health Service urged Ghanaians to comply with the safety protocols to help contain the spread of the virus.