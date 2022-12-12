1 hour ago

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested 20 drug dealer suspects including women and seized tons of narcotics in Ondo, Kebbi, Akala and Idumota areas of Lagos State.

Spokesperson of the agency, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

At the Akala notorious drug hub in Mushin area of Lagos, no fewer than 15 drug dealers including two ladies were arrested with 1,400kgs of cannabis sativa among other illicit substances such as heroin, methamphetamine, and 320 bottles of codeine syrup recovered from them during a raid of the area on Friday 9th December.

Another raid of the popular Idumota business district of Lagos Island on Saturday 10th December led to the seizure of 35,014 pills of tramadol, diazepam, rohypnol and 21.2 litres of codeine syrup while a targeted notorious dealer is still on the run.This is even as officers of the Directorate of Seaports Operations of the Agency arrested a Malian, Dembele Ousmane on Monday 5th December with 32,400 capsules of tramadol 225mg concealed in factory packed buckets of custard while attempting to travel to Mali via boat at Ebute -Ero Jetty in Lagos.

In Ondo state, operatives on Tuesday 6th December stormed sharp corner, Ipele forest in Owo area of the state where they arrested Rotimi Oyekan and Precious Aluju with C/S weighing 903.3kgs, while another team of NDLEA officers arrested Babatunde Oluyara at Igbotako area of the state, with 168.5kgs of the same substance; 6kgs of monkey tail and various quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin.

On Monday, 5th December, two suspects: Abdullahi Bala and Ibrahim Wade were intercepted along Koko- Kebbi road in a Dyna Truck loaded with 114 bags of the same substance weighing 1,140 kilograms concealed under crates of soft drinks.

While commending the officers and men of the MMIA, Seaports Operations, Ondo, and other commands, for their hard work and diligence leading to the arrests and seizures of the past week, Chairman of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa urged them and their compatriots across other formations to intensify their efforts.