7 hours ago

Accra was filled with excitement on Saturday night as 20-year-old Akosua Arhin claimed the Miss Malaika Ghana 2025 crown, bringing the thrilling pageant season to a triumphant close.

Arhin, a student of the University of Ghana, rose above nine fellow finalists to claim the coveted title.

Her winnings include a brand-new 2025 model saloon car, a cash prize of more than GHS 20,000, a fully funded postgraduate scholarship, and a one-year appointment as an ambassador for the Malaika brand.

The 2025 finale, themed “Defining the Future,” drew a packed crowd and was widely praised for the calibre of its contestants. Many of the young women showcased strong academic credentials and well-developed advocacy plans, contributing to what observers described as one of the most competitive editions in recent memory.

The night featured three key rounds.

The opening cultural performance celebrated Ghanaian identity, with contestants displaying traditional fashion, music, dance and stories that highlighted the richness and diversity of the nation’s heritage.

The intellectual round followed, where the top five tackled national issues—including governance, security and development policy—delivering responses that impressed both judges and audience members for their clarity and depth.

The last stage brought the final three back on stage to share their broader vision for the Miss Malaika platform and the specific social interventions they hoped to pursue if crowned.

Akosua distinguished herself most strongly during the question-and-answer segment, where she addressed the country’s pressing youth unemployment challenge. Citing Ghana Statistical Service data showing a national unemployment rate of 13.4%—with urban youth figures surpassing 25%—she argued for deliberate, skills-focused solutions.

She proposed the “4E Initiative,” a programme aimed at establishing digital and vocational training hubs that would train at least 500 young women across Greater Accra and Ashanti during her tenure.

Her strong delivery, composure and actionable ideas ultimately won over the judges, securing her victory in what many hailed as one of the most outstanding Miss Malaika finales to date.