2 hours ago

A 20-year-old man, Kwadwo Bright, has been fatally stabbed following a quarrel over a plastic chair at Ashanti New Town.

The incident reportedly occurred in the early hours of Thursday at a snooker game centre, where Kwadwo and a friend allegedly clashed over ownership of the chair.

Eyewitnesses said although the initial misunderstanding was resolved, the suspect later confronted Kwadwo and stabbed him in the neck.

His mother, Georgina Yeboah, recounted her grief:

“I heard people screaming about a young man being stabbed and rushed to the scene, only to find my son in a critical state.”

Kwadwo was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Police have not yet released an official statement but confirmed that investigations are underway to track down the suspect, who fled the scene.