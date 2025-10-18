2 hours ago

The ongoing legal tussle over who qualifies as the legitimate spouse of the late Ghanaian music legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosu — famously known as Daddy Lumba — has taken a dramatic turn as historical records reveal that Akosua Serwaa, who now seeks court recognition as his only surviving wife, had once launched a series of legal and financial claims against the musician as far back as 2018.

The revelation casts a new light on the current injunction application pending before the Kumasi High Court, in which Serwaa is asking to be declared the lawful widow of the late highlife star. Her children have distanced themselves from the litigation.

Background to the Case

On Thursday, October 16, 2025, the Kumasi High Court 5, presided over by Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur, adjourned to October 28 the hearing of an injunction filed by Akosua Serwaa.

The plaintiff, represented by her legal team, is seeking a court order to prevent the Lumba family, led by head of family Kofi Owusu Fosu, from recognizing another woman, Priscilla Ofori, also known as Odo Broni, as the widow of the late musician.

In her writ, Serwaa prays the court to declare her as the “only surviving spouse” of Daddy Lumba and to restrain Odo Broni from publicly presenting herself as his wife.

Counsel for the first defendant has, however, challenged Serwaa’s legal capacity to bring the suit, urging the court to first determine that matter before proceeding to the substantive case.

The presiding judge has directed all parties to file their respective responses and applications before the next sitting, while encouraging both families to explore an amicable resolution given the national stature and legacy of the late musician.

The 2018 Legal Threat

However, documents now available show that Akosua Serwaa’s legal battles with Daddy Lumba date back several years before his death.

In February 2018, through the law firm Mercer & Company, Serwaa initiated formal proceedings against Lumba, accusing him of desertion, bigamy, infidelity, and abuse.

The letter — titled “Notice of Intention to Commence Legal Proceedings for Divorce and Ancillary Claims” — was addressed to the musician at his East Legon residence.

In the correspondence, Serwaa’s lawyers stated that she had been Lumba’s lawful wife for 34 years, with three children between them, but claimed that he had abandoned her for another woman, “boldly referring to his mistress and holding her out in public as his wife.”

The letter further alleged that Lumba had fathered “over seventeen more children born out of wedlock through numerous mistresses and concubines,” some of whom were reportedly close friends of Serwaa.

In addition to accusations of infidelity, the letter made a grave allegation that the musician was a “wife-beater,” claiming Serwaa had suffered years of physical and psychological abuse that left visible marks and injuries.

The Property Claims

Central to the 2018 legal notice were Serwaa’s financial demands and claims to the late artist’s properties.

Her lawyers insisted she was entitled to half of all assets acquired during their marriage, including houses in Bornheim (Germany), Tantra Hills, Dome, and North Legon, as well as two plots of land in Adoato, Kumasi.

She further requested that Lumba fully renovate those properties and provide alimony, custody, and educational support for their three children up to university level.

Serwaa threatened to commence divorce proceedings in both Ghana and Germany within ten days if her proposals were not accepted.

However, it is significant to note that at the time of this 2018 claim, the late musician had not yet acquired or constructed the now-contested East Legon mansion — the property that has become a focal point in the current legal dispute.

A Pattern of Dispute

Analysts suggest that this early legal correspondence establishes a pattern of claims and threats by Akosua Serwaa that predate Daddy Lumba’s passing.

The tone and scope of the 2018 letter indicate that she sought extensive financial settlements and recognition, using the threat of divorce as leverage — proceedings she never formally pursued while the musician was alive.

The resurfacing of this document now places her current legal action — filed to halt the performance of Lumba’s funeral rites — under renewed public scrutiny, particularly as questions arise about her intentions and the timing of her injunction.

Court Adjournment and Public Interest

Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur’s decision to adjourn the matter to October 28 allows both legal teams to prepare for what is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched probate and matrimonial disputes in recent Ghanaian entertainment history.

The late Daddy Lumba, who passed away few months ago, remains one of Ghana’s most celebrated highlife musicians, with a legacy spanning four decades.

His personal life, however, continues to be the subject of controversy — a legacy that now extends to the courtroom as his family and alleged spouses battle over his name, estate, and memory.