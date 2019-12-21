22 minutes ago

It's the dawn of a new era as for the first time in nearly about 18 months, league football returns to Ghana with a new regime who have promised so much and have as many committees as their promises.

A lot is expected of them though as our football has not been at the expected levels for some time now .

The Ghana Premeir League returns on the weekend of 27-28th December 2019 after a colorful and well attended launching that was graced by the Vice-President Dr. Mahmudu Bawumia.

It's been a while since the last competitive tournament that was the Normalization Committee Special Cup tier one and two with Kotoko winning the ultimate.

As the league commences, the perennial suspects will be the bookmakers favourite to mount an assault of the league title.

1.KOTOKO

The Porcupine Warriors lead the pack of five teams who will battle it out for the league title as they won the last league organized before our league was truncated by the Anas expose.

That notwithstanding, Kotoko have not been dormant as compared to other teams as some two months ago they were playing in the Caf Champions League and the Caf Confederations Cup.

Although they were unable to progress to the group stages but they have the best team quality wise on the local scene with a constant addition to the squad to bolster it.

Most of their key players are still around despite the exit of some experienced players such as Jordan Opoku.

Asante Kotoko are overwhelming favourites for the league title with the inclusion of league winning coach Maxwell Konadu who is on his second stint.

2. HEARTS OF OAK

Kim Grant has assembled a young vibrant side that is just crying for the opportunity to announce themselves to the world that they have arrived.

Signs of improvement are glaring each time you watch this Hearts of Oak side under Kim Grant but there are still some rough edges that needs to be addressed.

Nonetheless Hearts of Oak are favourite for every league title they play in regardless of their form but this Hearts team is full of promise but potential alone is not enough they must turn it into results and trophies.

Goalkeeping was a problem area even with the presence of Bernard Mensah and Richmond Ayi so the phobians have acquired Richard Attah from Elmina Sharks.

Dominic Eshun arrived as a free agent from Karela with young exciting talents like William Denkyi, Michelle Sarpong, Manaf Umar all still around.

Fatawu Mohammed, Mohammed Alhassan, Benjamin Agyare, Benjamin Afutu, and Joseph Esso are all still around.

For far too long Kim Grant and his side have flattered to deceive but this time round they are expected to fiercely challenge for the league title.

3.ASHGOLD

It's virtually a new step at Ashgold with the Dr.Kwaku Frimpong, Fred Achie led team keenly eying a Premier League title.

But it may be too early for Ricardo Da Rocha and his boys all though the miners have a very good quality squad with their team providing about one third of the Black Stars B team that placed second in Senegal.

The miners can be a thorn in the flesh on any good side but they must do that consistently If they are to win the league title once more.

The likes of Eric Donkor, Richard Osei Agyemang, goalkeeper Frank Boateng, Amos Nkrumah, Frank Agyekum, Amos Addai,Abdul Latif Nabila, Appiah McCarthy, James Akaminko.

Ashgold still have Black Stars striker and NC tournament goal king Shafiu Mumuni in their fold so you can't write off the miners as they can easily win the league.

4. MEDEAMA

It is no surprise Samuel Boadu's Medeama SC have been named among teams who can clich the upcoming 2029/2020 league season .

If you will recall they were the league leaders for the 2017/2018 Premier League season before the Anas expose abruptly curtailed the league title.

The young tactician Samuel Boadu is gradually building a niche for himself and a lot will expect his side to still challenge for the league title.

Kwasi Donsu and Ibrahim Yaro are back after loan spells at a lower tier sides in America with Ofori Antwi, Eric Kwakwa,Tetteh Zuta and Samuel Adade still around.

Although and Justice Blay is no longer with the squad you can trust the talent spotter to get new vibrant young players to set up and fire the mauves and yellows up the table.

5. ADUANA STARS

Aduana Stars are no longer the force they were years ago but you still cannot write them off that easily as Coach W.O Tandoh and his boys would want to prove a point that they have still not lost their aura as a club.

The spending power of the club has subsided in recent times but most of their key players are still around with the like of Caleb Amankwah, Yahaya Mohammed, Justice Agyekum and the likes.

If they want to add to their solitary Premier league title they must also