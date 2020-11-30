The Ghana Football Association (GFA), wishes to announce that some changes have been made to the fixtures for Match Day Four.

The changes include the postponement of Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold's games against Medeama SC and Bechem United respectively.

Per the new schedule, there will be one game on Thursday, December 03, two games on Friday, three on Saturday and one on Sunday, December 06, 2020.

The games would be played as follows:

GFA COMMUNICATIONS