Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, has described as "surprising" his defeat in the December 7 polls.

His re-election bid was quashed by the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) Ben Ayiku who garnered 55,938 votes against 54,072 votes by Dr Okoe Boye.

According to the outgoing Ledzokuku MP, "I was surprised especially looking at the work the President had done in the constituency; LEKMA roads and so on . . . I refuse to accept that Mahama had more votes because he had outperformed Akufo-Addo"

He insists, "if the constituents were voting based on performance, he would have won but . . . "

Kufuor's reaction

Dr Okoe Boye after his 'surprising' defeat paid a courtesy call on former President, John Agyekum Kufour.

In a post shared on social media, he wrote: “The reawakening you experience when you get the opportunity to meet a Giant few weeks after going through the storm. I thank you H.E JAK for the counsel and compliments. The impact of Yesterday’s encounter shall be with me ad infinitum. His grace is sufficient always”.

Dr Okoe Boye who was speaking in a one-on-one interview on The Platform programme on Peace FM revealed exactly what the former President told him.