2 hours ago

Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament (MP), has served notice he will not tolerate any National Security operative without proper identification in his constituency on election day.

According to Sam George, intelligence available indicates that some national security personnel will be deployed to the constituency to cause confusion.

In October, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, directed that officers performing election duties should wear the traditional police uniforms which are in the colours of blue-black, black, and police camouflage.

The security services to be on duty during the polls will also be drawn from the Ghana Armed Forces, Ambulance Service, Prisons Service and Ghana National Fire Service.

The rest are the National Intelligence Bureau and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority.

He also emphasised that all personnel will be in their respective uniforms.

But speaking to the media after a mammoth rally in memory of the late Founder of the National Democratic Congress Jerry John Rawlings, Mr George said apart from the above, anybody who dares step foot in the constituency as a national security operative will be treated as a criminal and dealt with accordingly on the day of the election.

“I’m using this to send a warning to the chief vigilante, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and to his Minister of National Security and the IGP and the Chief of Defence Staff and the Minister for the Interior. We will only accept official policemen in police uniform.

“Anybody from national security who appears here in a uniform other than the police uniform, we will treat them as criminals and we will rise up in defence of the Constitution,” he said.

The Probity and Accountability Walk in honour of the late NDC Founder by the Eastern Corridor of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of the Greater Accra Region saw thousands of NDC loyalists and sympathisers of the party participating.

The MP, together with his colleagues from Ada Comfort Doyoo Cudjoe Ghansah, Shai Osudoku Linda Ocloo, NDC National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi and other big wigs of the party walked through the principal streets of the constituency to galvanise and energise their base for victory 2020.

Speakers, who took turns to address the crowd, charged them to retain their respective MPs whilst ensuring the return of the party’s flagbearer John Mahama to power.