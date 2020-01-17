1 hour ago

The ‘Money game’ between Members of Parliament (MPs) and delegates is a situation which is unlikely to change. Delegates know that soon after the December 2020 elections, many of the newly elected MPs will hang ‘BEWARE OF THE DOGS’ sign on their gates.

There have been some talk of some of the sitting MPs being protected, that they will not be contested and be declared unopposed by acclamation. This seems to be the possible trend in many of their safe seats, in particular in Ashanti and Eastern regions.

Many leading members, including Dr. Amoako Tufour have advised against this sort of ‘unnecessary’ protection.

For example, if 4,000 supporters in 100 of the safe seats decide not to turn up to vote because they know they will be all means win the seats, ONE IS TALKING ABOUT NPP LOSING OVER 400,000 VOTES IN THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS. They will just not turn up to vote.