Over 500 NPP delegates at Sefwi Wiawso have appealed for incumbent Parliamentarian of the area, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, to run unopposed on the ticket of the party during the 2020 polls.

The delegates fully endorsed the Member of Parliament in a statement copied to Peacefmonline.com informing the public that their “solid affirmation to his candidature is in view of the numerous good works he is currently executing in the constituency.

"We are not in any way advocating for him to go unopposed, as core party members, we believe in participatory democracy and for that matter, who ever is qualified and willing to contest Hon.Dr Kwaku Afriyie must also be told in plain language that, one good term indeed deserves another”.

TO : NPP REGIONAL EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

WESTERN NORTH REGION

THRO: NPP EXECUTIVE COMMITEE

SEFWI WIAWSO CONSTITUENCY

OUR REF.NO.122/617/AD.2020

Dear Sir,

A PETITION PURSUANT TO OUR UNANIMITY FOR THE ENDORSEMENT OF THE CADIDATURE OF DR.KWAKU AFRIYIE,MP FOR SEFWI WIAWSO CONSTITUENCY.

The New Patriotic Party is known to be a party that rewards hard working members. It is on this accord that, we the electoral area coordinators in the various polling stations in our constituency have come together in a solemn declaration of our unflinching support and endorsement of the Hon.Dr Kwaku Afriyie as our parliamentary candidate ahead of the 2020 general election.

Hon.Dr Kwaku Afriyie through his sterling performance both in opposition and in government has won for the party innumerable historic achievement and for that matter, having won the Sefwi Wiawso parliamentary seat for the first time in history, we are of the view that, allowing him to serve another term would do a lot of good to the party.

It is worthy of note that, since he was elected as the member of parliament for Sefwi Wiawso Constituency, he has never relented in his effort to make the party attractive to all and sundry. We also understand that, there are numerous projects currently executed under his leadership which we think, he should be allowed to finish them and that can only be done when is allowed to continue his second bid.

We are therefore by this communique throwing our support to him to lead the party ahead of the upcoming general election. We are not in any way seeking to prevent any one who thinks he is qualified enough to contest Hon.Dr Kwaku Afriyie, what we are seeking to do is to Pledge our support to him to continue his good works for the betterment of the party at large.

One good term indeed deserves another. We are verily aware and believe same to be true that, this petition would be accepted and considered by those who matter.

4moreToDoMore

Hon Dr. Kwaku Afriyie

Our surest bet for 2020

Thank You

Yours in the service of God and country

Spoke Persons

Kwaku Manu Isaac

Ahokwa Area Coordinator

0245420199

Augustine Tetteh

Aboagyekrom Area Coordinator

0201829959

Thomas Asante Kwarteng

Asafo North coordinator

0506477302

Thomas Aboagye

Eiawse AreaCoordinator

0244907945

Kwabena Nkuah

Buako South Area Coordinator

0269070805

Addae Maxwell

Polling Station Chairman

0246661104

Williams Asante

Dwinase Area Coordinator

02436442078

FredrickBODUAH

Youth Org Asafo Cocoa Shield ‘A’

02493663300