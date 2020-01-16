Over 500 NPP delegates at Sefwi Wiawso have appealed for incumbent Parliamentarian of the area, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, to run unopposed on the ticket of the party during the 2020 polls.
The delegates fully endorsed the Member of Parliament in a statement copied to Peacefmonline.com informing the public that their “solid affirmation to his candidature is in view of the numerous good works he is currently executing in the constituency.
"We are not in any way advocating for him to go unopposed, as core party members, we believe in participatory democracy and for that matter, who ever is qualified and willing to contest Hon.Dr Kwaku Afriyie must also be told in plain language that, one good term indeed deserves another”.
Read full statement below:
TO : NPP REGIONAL EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE
WESTERN NORTH REGION
THRO: NPP EXECUTIVE COMMITEE
SEFWI WIAWSO CONSTITUENCY
OUR REF.NO.122/617/AD.2020
Dear Sir,
A PETITION PURSUANT TO OUR UNANIMITY FOR THE ENDORSEMENT OF THE CADIDATURE OF DR.KWAKU AFRIYIE,MP FOR SEFWI WIAWSO CONSTITUENCY.
The New Patriotic Party is known to be a party that rewards hard working members. It is on this accord that, we the electoral area coordinators in the various polling stations in our constituency have come together in a solemn declaration of our unflinching support and endorsement of the Hon.Dr Kwaku Afriyie as our parliamentary candidate ahead of the 2020 general election.
Hon.Dr Kwaku Afriyie through his sterling performance both in opposition and in government has won for the party innumerable historic achievement and for that matter, having won the Sefwi Wiawso parliamentary seat for the first time in history, we are of the view that, allowing him to serve another term would do a lot of good to the party.
It is worthy of note that, since he was elected as the member of parliament for Sefwi Wiawso Constituency, he has never relented in his effort to make the party attractive to all and sundry. We also understand that, there are numerous projects currently executed under his leadership which we think, he should be allowed to finish them and that can only be done when is allowed to continue his second bid.
We are therefore by this communique throwing our support to him to lead the party ahead of the upcoming general election. We are not in any way seeking to prevent any one who thinks he is qualified enough to contest Hon.Dr Kwaku Afriyie, what we are seeking to do is to Pledge our support to him to continue his good works for the betterment of the party at large.
One good term indeed deserves another. We are verily aware and believe same to be true that, this petition would be accepted and considered by those who matter.
4moreToDoMore
Hon Dr. Kwaku Afriyie
Our surest bet for 2020
Thank You
Yours in the service of God and country
Spoke Persons
Kwaku Manu Isaac
Ahokwa Area Coordinator
0245420199
Augustine Tetteh
Aboagyekrom Area Coordinator
0201829959
Thomas Asante Kwarteng
Asafo North coordinator
0506477302
Thomas Aboagye
Eiawse AreaCoordinator
0244907945
Kwabena Nkuah
Buako South Area Coordinator
0269070805
Addae Maxwell
Polling Station Chairman
0246661104
Williams Asante
Dwinase Area Coordinator
02436442078
FredrickBODUAH
Youth Org Asafo Cocoa Shield ‘A’
02493663300
