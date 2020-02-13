1 hour ago

Ghana’s Weightlifters, Forester Osei and Christian Amoah has won five medals at the ongoing Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF) Weightlifting Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Forester Osei won three silver medals in men's 96kg category while Christian Amoah won two bronze medal in Men's 96kg category.

David Akwei will complete in men's 65kg category. The Black Craner team was accompanied by their coach, coach Nii Darku Dodoo.

The Uzbekistan competition, is the 6th Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF) Weightlifting Championship sanctioned by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF), as an Olympic qualifier.

Their trip with a budget of $12,000 was co-sponsored by the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and the President of the Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF), Ben Nunoo Mensah.

The Black Carner team is expected back home on 13th February, 2020.

Story By: Richard Achore.