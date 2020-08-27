53 minutes ago

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has admonished political activists against acts of violence, urging them to embrace a peaceful campaign and election process.

“We want a peaceful election and nobody should initiate violence. Just make your points well and Ghanaians will be the best judges. It’s all about issues.”

Otumfuo gave the advice when NDC Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama visited the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi to introduce his running mate, Prof. Naana Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang to the Asantehene and Asanteman Wednesday.

Mr Mahama has launched a comeback campaign and will lead the main opposition NDC to square off with ruling NPP in the December elections, nearly four years after he was voted out of office.

Meanwhile, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II wants former President John Dramani Mahama to tell Ghanaians his mistakes in his past administration and how he intends to right the wrongs.

“You have been a President before and you want to return as President. I have spoken to you a lot and I have said that if you want to come back, let Ghanaians know what went wrong yesterday. Also, let Ghanaians know that the mistakes won’t be repeated, the Asantehene said in Twi.

“When you lost the election, I said that Ghanaians voted against you out of disappointment and anger, Otumfuo added.

“And when you were re-elected as flagbearer and you informed me, I asked you whether you have looked at your mistakes in the past and how you can convince Ghanaians how you will correct those mistakes, '' Asantehene said.