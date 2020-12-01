4 hours ago

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, has said he is surprised that some prophet in the country are still saying the presidential candidate for the oppositions National Democratic Congress, John Mahama will win the 202o elections.

He urged Ghanaians to disregard prophecies predicting that Nana Addo will lose the December 7 election

According to the pro-NPP prophet, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party retaining his seat as it was revealed to by God.

“With all humility, I want to tell Ghanaians to know that per what I saw, Nana Addo will win the elections. When it's getting to election time normally the seat becomes empty because the citizens are about to decide but the Ghanaian seat is not empty, the president is still sitting on it.”

“I’m surprised some prophets are saying that John Mahama will win the elections. Nana Akufo-Addo is still on the seat, he has not left it. In 2016, I saw the seat being empty. John Mahama was not on the seat. The prophecies going around shows that some people don’t see things before they speak but as for me, I only speak when it has been revealed to me,” he said on Net2 TV.

Leader and Founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International rubbished claims that he has some hatred for the former president, John Dramani Mahama.

"I only come out to say what I have been told by God and that there is no malice attached". He said.

“The reason people assume I hate Mahama is because his people insult me every day on radio and I am a human being so it gets to me sometimes. Is Mahama saying he hasn’t heard those things? They insult me and attack even my mum. Because of the insults, whenever I speak they think I am responding to them.”

“God installs chiefs and he as appointed Nana Akufo-Addo and rejected Mahama. There are some leaders who kill to attain power and there is blood on their hands,” he said.