2 hours ago

Education Minister, Dr Mathew Opoku-Prempeh, is urging the police to shoot anyone who attempts to snatch a ballot box at a polling station.

This, he noted, is the only way to deter hoodlums he claims have been recruited by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) from fomenting trouble on election day.

The Education Minister, popularly known as Napo, made the comment on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday.

He alleged that the NDC, led by former President John Mahama, is hatching diabolic plans to cause chaos on election day.

As part of the supposed plan, Napo claimed the opposition party is planning to infiltrate staff of the Electoral Commission (EC) to rig the elections.

“The NDC is recruiting some EC staff to rig the election but we know all those people and we will make sure their plans won’t work,” he added.

The Education Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Manyhia South, said they have decided to set bonfire near the polling station to police the ballot.

“Those of us in Manhyia will burn tyres at the polling station to protect our ballot and anyone who tries to snatch a ballot box will be killed,” he added.

Aside this, Dr Opoku-Prempeh said they will be working closely with the security agencies to ensure every ballot is counted.