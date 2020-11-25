1 hour ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it will not accept any massaged election results from the Electoral Commission (EC)in the December 7 elections.



This follows plans by the EC to declare results of the 2020 presidential elections 24 hours after polls.

The Director of Electoral Services at the Commission, Dr Serebour Quaicoe, said the elections management body is determined to do that.

But at a news conference in Accra on Wednesday November 25, the Director of Election of the NDC, Elvis Afririe Ankrah, said declaring election within 24 hours is practically impossible.

He said no one is forcing the EC to declare the election within 24 hours which according to him even goes against the EC’s own announcement some months back, indicating that results of the election would be declared on December 10.

The former Youth and Sports Minister added this will create unnecessary tension in the country asking whether the EC will go ahead to declare the election if results of only six constituencies are submitted to the coalition center.

The party further stressed the EC has consistently failed to consult the parties in taking crucial decisions towards the December elections.

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah also indicated that the EC has lost its credibility since it has consistently apologized privately for some irregularities and errors it has committed but denies same in public.

Regarding security arrangements, he said the party’s check has revealed that a number of the security personnel have their names omitted from the special voters list.

