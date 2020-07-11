11 minutes ago

A lawyer, Akwasi Amofa-Agyemang, has declared his intentions to contest the 2020 parliamentary elections as an independent candidate for the Bekwai constituency in the Ashanti Region.

Ahead of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries, he was disqualified from contesting allowing the incumbent, Joseph Osei-Owusu, who is also the first Deputy Speaker of Parliament, to run unopposed.

But following the recent developments, Ashanti Region NPP is rushing to dissuade Mr. Amofa-Agyemang from proceeding with his plans.

The Ashanti Regional Organiser for the NPP, Francis Adomako says, the party will find a solution to the impasse which he described as unfortunate.

“As a matter of urgency, the leaders of the party in the region will call all such people for a meeting and we will see how best we will address issues of this nature.”

Mr. Adomako said it was imperative such sentiments were quelled before the spread to other constituencies.

“If we allow things of this sort to happen, today, one will erupt from Bekwai. Another one will erupt from a different place and it will go on and on and on.”

Mr. Amofa-Agyemang, announcing his intentions on Tuesday, said his decision was informed by growing calls from constituents for him to go independent following his disqualification.

“After wide consultations of diverse background, I have decided to respond to the persistent calls from the constituents of Bekwai to contest the election as an independent candidate.”

“I do this with mixed emotions; one of disappointment and the other a great sense of responsibility,” he said.

The MP hopeful lamented that “all my relentless efforts to contest the elections on the ticket of my party yielded nothing.”

But he said he had “a great sense of responsibility towards our people who have reposed so much confidence in me not to let them down.”

There are fears many independent candidates will emerge from the New Patriotic Party after it held its parliamentary primaries on June 20, this year.

Political watchers say such a development could affect the party’s fortunes ahead of this year’s elections, especially at its strongholds.