The 2021 Ghana Football Awards was held on Saturday 3rd July 2021 at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Center (AICC), with Accra Hearts of Oak winning the best male team of the year.
The award which is in its third edition is organised to recognise the efforts of footballers and coaches and clubs in the year under review.
This year's edition of the event was graced by top dignitaries including the Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif, clubs administrators, musicians, celebrities, journalists, former footballers and Ghanaian football Stars.
Hearts of Oak was the club with most awards on the night as their head coach Samuel Boadu was adjudjed the coach of the year with Ibrahim Salifu winning the home-based player of the year.
The Phobians were also voted the male football team of year following their recent performance in the Ghana Premier League.
Both Boadu and Salifu grabbed their first major award in their profession.
Black Stars captain Andre Ayew was crowned the footballer of the year after an explosive campaign with Swansea City where he bow out with 17 goals to become the club's top scorer.
Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy picked an award at the event as well as Ghana legendary striker Asamoah Gyan being named footballer of the decade.
Below is the full list of winners at the 2021 Ghana Football Awards
Women's Coach of the Year
Mercy Tagoe — Berry Ladies
Men's Coach of the Year
Samuel Boadu- Accra Hearts of Oak
Thumbs Up Award
Dr. Dan Mckorley (McDan Foundation)
Living Legend Award
Ibrahim Sunday
Women's Team of the Year
Hasaacas Ladies
Men's Team of the Year
Accra Hearts of Oak
Odartey Lamptey's Future Star Award
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku — Steadfast FC
Goalkeeper of the Year
Danlad Ibrahim — King Faisal FC
Women's Footballer of the Year
Ophelia Amponsah — Ampem Darkoa Ladies
Home Based Player of the Year
Ibrahim Salifu- Hearts of Oak
Player of the Decade
Asamoah Gyan
Best Ghanaian CEO
Nana Yaw Amponsah — Asante Kotoko
Footballer of the Year -
Andre Ayew
Goal of the Year
Nasiru Moro — Legon Cities
Most Vibrant Club on Social Media
Accra Great Olympics
Best African International Award
Edouard Mendy — Chelsea/Senegal
