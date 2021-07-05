1 hour ago

The 2021 Ghana Football Awards was held on Saturday 3rd July 2021 at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Center (AICC), with Accra Hearts of Oak winning the best male team of the year.

The award which is in its third edition is organised to recognise the efforts of footballers and coaches and clubs in the year under review.



This year's edition of the event was graced by top dignitaries including the Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif, clubs administrators, musicians, celebrities, journalists, former footballers and Ghanaian football Stars.

Hearts of Oak was the club with most awards on the night as their head coach Samuel Boadu was adjudjed the coach of the year with Ibrahim Salifu winning the home-based player of the year.

The Phobians were also voted the male football team of year following their recent performance in the Ghana Premier League.

Both Boadu and Salifu grabbed their first major award in their profession.

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew was crowned the footballer of the year after an explosive campaign with Swansea City where he bow out with 17 goals to become the club's top scorer.

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy picked an award at the event as well as Ghana legendary striker Asamoah Gyan being named footballer of the decade.

Below is the full list of winners at the 2021 Ghana Football Awards

Women's Coach of the Year

Mercy Tagoe — Berry Ladies

Men's Coach of the Year

Samuel Boadu- Accra Hearts of Oak

Thumbs Up Award

Dr. Dan Mckorley (McDan Foundation)

Living Legend Award

Ibrahim Sunday

Women's Team of the Year

Hasaacas Ladies

Men's Team of the Year

Accra Hearts of Oak

Odartey Lamptey's Future Star Award

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku — Steadfast FC

Goalkeeper of the Year

Danlad Ibrahim — King Faisal FC

Women's Footballer of the Year

Ophelia Amponsah — Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Home Based Player of the Year

Ibrahim Salifu- Hearts of Oak

Player of the Decade

Asamoah Gyan

Best Ghanaian CEO

Nana Yaw Amponsah — Asante Kotoko

Footballer of the Year -

Andre Ayew

Goal of the Year

Nasiru Moro — Legon Cities

Most Vibrant Club on Social Media

Accra Great Olympics

Best African International Award

Edouard Mendy — Chelsea/Senegal