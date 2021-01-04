2 hours ago

The Founder who doubles as the leader of Alive Chapel International, Archbishop Elisha Salifu Amoako has predicted that in spite of the wreckage of the global economy caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the economy of Ghana will see significant growth.

According to him, God has revealed to him that the economy of Ghana is about to boost from 2021 to 2024 regardless of the havoc caused by the new coronavirus in the global economy.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, January 3, 2021, at his office, Archbishop Elisha Salifu Amoako said that he saw in a prophecy that leaders of 15 African countries have pointed their fingers towards Ghana, saying that "it is Ghana’s turn grow economically".

“The economy of the country is about to grow from 2021 to 2024 and that is the truth of the matter. I prophesied that in Africa, about 15 countries’ leaders have pointed their fingers towards Ghana, saying that it is Ghana’s turn; that is what I saw in the prophecy”, he indicated.

“God told me that Ghana will be the centre of attraction from now to 2024. A lot of investments and investors will come to Ghana. We will witness a lot of investments taking place in the country. The economy was about to take off before the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted it but from 2021 to 2024, those investments are going to come. We need to look forward to it because the economy will grow”, he insisted.

He said that Ghana’s economy could not grow in 2020 because of the global pandemic as there was no movement globally but assured that the year 2021 will be different as the country’s economy is about to be lifted up.

He added that even though the economy in the world over was affected including America by the outbreak of the pandemic, Ghana’s economy has not been affected that much by the Covid-19.

“Ghana’s economy has not been affected that much by the Covid-19 as compare to America. As we speak, the number of people in America that are jobless and are being fed by the government are in millions”.

“In America, people join long queues for food and about 360,000 people have died of the coronavirus in America but in Ghana, the number of people who have died are not up to 500 and so we can see that God has been good to us in the outbreak of this pandemic and we are still surviving. But this year, Ghana will start moving forward”, he asserted.

He, however, commended the Akufo-Addo administration for managing the pandemic very well but added that the successful management of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country is also due to the national prayers offered to the country requested by the President.

“The government did very well; President Akufo-Addo did very well and he deserves applause because how he has managed the pandemic is so amazing. I am sure that it was due to his request for national prayers for the country during the early of the stage of the pandemic in the country. If we had not prayed for the country, something horrific would have happened; thousands of people would have died of the Covid-19 in the country. So, prayer works and the way President Akufo-Addo and his government managed the covid-19, maybe if it were to be a different government, the story would have been different”, he said.

“If God is behind you, He gives you the wisdom to rule and to govern the affairs of the people. I think that he did very well even though the economy dropped a bit due to the covid-19 but this year, the economy will boost”, he stressed.

He, therefore, entreated Ghanaians to pray for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as it is not easy for the 76-year old man to shoulder the responsibilities of 30 million people alone; thus, every Ghanaian has a part to play for the advancement of this country.

“As I have already said, we should also pray for the President and support his government with prayers because it is easy for a 76-year old man to shoulder the responsibilities of 30 million people…so, all of us have a part to play; every citizen, every Ghanaian has a part to play for the advancement of this country”, he entreated.

“We should not shove all the responsibilities of the country to the shoulders of the President; he cannot do it alone and so all of us must add our collective effort to push the country forward and that will make the work of the President easier. We are always blaming the government but what are we doing to support as citizens of the country? What is our responsibilities as good citizens to help the President succeed for all of us?”, he asked.

“Let’s all be responsible citizens to help the economy of the country to grow because it takes more than person to develop a country; it is the collective effort as citizens to build the nation”, he advised.