Former Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has joined the wave of national celebration following the Black Stars’ qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, hailing the team’s achievement as a moment of pride and unity.

Ghana sealed their place at the global showpiece with a 1–0 victory over Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium, finishing top of Group I with 25 points.

In a video message shared shortly after the final whistle, Dr. Bawumia expressed his excitement:

“It’s @FIFAWorldCup number 5! Congratulations to the @GhanaBlackstars, for qualifying Ghana to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. We are Ghana!

We are coming!”

After a group-stage exit in Qatar 2022, Otto Addo’s side will be determined to make a deeper impact when the tournament kicks off next year across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

With national leaders, fans, and legends rallying behind the team, Ghana’s fifth World Cup appearance promises to be a celebration of heritage, ambition, and global pride.