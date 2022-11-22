1 hour ago

2022 ITF Africa Wheelchair Tennis Coaches Workshop launched

The 2022 ITF Africa Region wheelchair tennis coaches training workshop was launched Monday, November 21, 2022, at the Media Centre, Accra Sports Stadium, Accra, Ghana.

President of the Ghana Tennis Federation, Isaac Aboagye Duah, graced the launch along with the ITF Wheelchair Tennis Consultant, Mr. Holger Losch, and the National Coordinator of Ghana Wheelchair Tennis, Henry Larbi.

Speaking at the launch, President Isaac Aboagye Duah said he was happy the ITF chose Ghana for the workshop. We recently hosted the ITF Annual General meeting here. I will encourage participants to make good use of this program.

Mr. Holger Losch, who is enjoying his stay in Ghana, said, on a more serious note, this workshop upgrades the level of coaching in wheelchair tennis on the African continent.

Ghana wheelchair tennis national coordinator Henry Larbi stated that all participants will be awarded certificates after the program and advised them to make use of the opportunity. In addition, as wheelchair tennis will be one of the Para sports events for the Accra 2023 Africa Para Games, this workshop sets the tone for preparation for all the African countries participating in this African Region wheelchair tennis coaches training workshop funded by the ITF through the support of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

Over 20 participants from Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda, Nigeria, Kenya, and host country Ghana will take part in the 3 day events.

The workshop will end on Wednesday, and on Thursday, there will be an ITF with the GTF Board and other stakeholders in wheelchair tennis to strategize on how to develop wheelchair tennis in Ghana.

Gabriel Amiakoh