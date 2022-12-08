4 hours ago

The High Court in Accra has placed an interlocutory injunction on all radio stations of Multimedia Group Ltd from broadcasting or continuing the broadcast of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The injunction will remain pending until the hearing and determination of the Motion On Notice.

Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, GBC sued the Multimedia Group Ltd for running Radio Commentary on all its Radio Networks without obtaining proper authorization from GBC, which had acquired the broadcast right for the Qatar 2022 World Cup tournament.

The injunction will last 10 days.