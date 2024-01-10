3 hours ago

The Ghanaian national football team, the Black Stars, have posed in a team photo wearing locally crafted kaftan shirts and shorts over the local 'ahenema' sandals.

The four-time champions are scheduled to depart for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

Coach Chris Hughton concluded the team's preparations on Tuesday, with the full squad present, including the recently arrived Mohammed Kudus.

The Black Stars spent nearly two weeks in Kumasi for their training camp, and they will head to Accra on Wednesday morning before embarking on their journey to Ivory Coast.

Ghana is aiming to end a 42-year wait for the AFCON title and is eager to make a strong showing in the upcoming tournament.

Drawn in Group B, Ghana will face tough competition against seven-time champions Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.

The Black Stars will kick off their AFCON 2023 campaign with a match against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

Football enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating Ghana's performance as they strive to make an impact in the continental competition.