The Ghanaian national team, the Black Stars, is set to depart from Accra to Antananarivo on Friday, June 16, 2023, for their TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar.

The team has been training in Accra for the past four days, focusing on preparations for this crucial qualifier against the Islanders.

Ghana's objective in this match is to secure a victory that will secure their qualification for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cote D'Ivoire.

So far in the qualifiers, the Black Stars have won two matches and drawn the other two, accumulating a total of 8 points.

Currently, they sit at the top of Group E. A win in this upcoming game would guarantee Ghana a place in next year's tournament.

The match against Madagascar is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 18, 2023. The Black Stars will be aiming to deliver a strong performance and secure the win that will solidify their qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations.