2 hours ago

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced it will terminate the appointments of teachers arrested for engaging in examination malpractices during the recently concluded Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

This decision follows the West African Examination Council (WAEC) reporting that 19 individuals were arrested for various infractions, marking the highest number since the examination’s inception.

Educationists such as Dr. Peter Anti-Partey had called for more stringent measures, advocating for the withdrawal of licenses from teachers involved in aiding exam malpractice.

He emphasised that consequences should extend beyond mere arrests, arguing that police investigations into such cases often yield no significant outcomes.

“WAEC should make an official complaint to the National Teaching Council so that their licenses would be withheld,” he stated.

In response, Deputy Director General of the GES, Dr. Kwabena Tandoh, noted that teachers involved in exam malpractices are disciplined annually.

He explained that, the GES conducts thorough disciplinary processes in collaboration with teaching unions and staff.

“Every year, we dismiss a number of teachers who are found culpable. Just because we don’t put it out in the public doesn’t mean we don’t do anything about it,” he said.

Discussions continue on the best measures to ensure the examination process’s integrity and hold educators accountable for their actions.

In a related development, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has hinted at a possible delay in releasing the 2024 BECE results if the government fails to pay the remaining funds on time.

The Head of Public Affairs for the Council, John K. Kapi, said such delays could significantly affect the timely release of examination results, creating widespread disruption for students, educational institutions, and the broader academic calendar.

“So far, we are still writing the examinations. There are a lot of things that will go on after the examination before the marking and processing of results will begin. So, I believe that by the time we start marking, looking at the process that has been started, we should be able to get the money in before the marking exercise starts.”

Meanwhile, a press statement from the Ghana Education Service (GES) indicates a September 27 date for the opening of first-year students for the 2024/2025 academic year but that could be in danger due to debt owed WAEC.

At the start of the examination, the government released GH₵ 55 million, leaving GH₵ 45 million outstanding.