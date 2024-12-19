5 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, expressed disappointment over the party's defeat in the 2024 election.

He explained that, based on the campaign's groundwork, the NPP expected to win, as there was clear evidence of strong support across the country.

However, on election day, voter turnout was unusually low, with many NPP supporters choosing not to vote as a form of protest.

Bawumia noted that it seemed like a coordinated decision, as supporters in various constituencies shared the same message of not voting, leading to the unexpected defeat.