Ghanaian American-based Archbishop Kofi Adonteng Boateng, Head Pastor of Divine Power House and the General Overseer of Divine Word International Ministries, has commended Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for conceding defeat in the 2024 Election even before the official declaration by the Electoral Commission.

According to Archbishop Adonteng Boateng, the gesture portrayed by Dr. Bawumia, who doubled as the Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), amounts to putting the interest of the country first, and not his personal or party’s interest.

Dr. Bawumia, after collation began, following the close of polls in the 2024 polls, conceded defeat in less than 24 hours.

He called his main contender, John Dramani Mahama, who contested on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to congratulate him.

Reacting to the development in a sermon to his congregation on December 15, 2024, Archbishop Adonteng Boateng asserted, “Recently, when Ghana held the elections, the whole world was watching. In Africa, democracy often comes with violence because there is always fraud.

“Somebody has printed so many ballot papers seeking to steal. So, it is never the will of the people to rule them, usually, it is who has money and who has the ability to be a fraud."

He added that “But I am saying this because, in view of these recent elections, I commend and celebrate highly the courage and leadership of Vice President Bawumia. Before the Electoral Commission even pronounced who won, just for the sake of the country first and not the party first, Bawumia, the Vice President, His Excellency, stood up. That is the first time this has happened.

“That a political party that is ruling and has lost will come up and tell the whole country that I am a loser. The country must forever celebrate Vice President Bawumia and his wife for their love for Ghana and for putting Ghana first before their political parties.”

He also added that due to the peaceful nature of the country, investors will troop there to invest.

The Electoral Commission Chairperson, Jean Mensa, on Monday, December 9, declared John Dramani Mahama the winner, with a total of 6,328,397 votes. Dr. Bawumia, who came in second, received 4,657,304 votes.

Mahama's party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), achieved historic success by gaining a majority in Parliament.

According to the National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, the party has so far won 185 parliamentary seats.

You can watch the archbishop speak about the election in the video below from 1:00:00: