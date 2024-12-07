1 hour ago

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa, has assured the media of unrestricted access to all polling and collation centres nationwide.

Mrs Mensa was speaking at a press conference on Saturday, 7th December 2024 as part of the Commission’s scheduled updates for the election.

Emphasising the need for transparency, she highlighted the critical role of the media to ensure public trust.

“We want to assure all media personnel that they will have full access to our centres to observe and report on the election processes in real-time,” she said, adding that this policy underscores the EC’s dedication to an open and accountable electoral system.

She encouraged media practitioners to discharge their duties professionally and responsibly, ensuring accurate and unbiased reporting throughout the election.

According to her, fair reporting not only enhances public confidence but also reinforces Ghana’s democratic principles.

The EC Chairperson also expressed gratitude to the media for their collaboration and urged them to continue supporting the Commission’s efforts to deliver free, fair, and transparent elections.

She reiterated the EC’s commitment to safeguarding the integrity of the polls, highlighting that transparency remains a cornerstone of their mandate.