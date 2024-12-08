1 hour ago

A prominent member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has extended a congratulatory message to the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, following the results of the 2024 general elections.

The message of congratulations comes after NPP’s presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, delivered a concession speech, acknowledging Mahama’s victory in the race.

Reports from various polling stations indicate that Mahama has secured a resounding victory, with results showing a significant lead.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko emphasized the strength of Ghana’s democratic process and expressed his support for the peaceful transition of power.

He highlighted the importance of upholding democracy and congratulated Mahama for his success.

“Congratulations to President-elect John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress for an emphatic victory. The people have spoken. Democracy lives. Let Ghana be the ultimate winner.”