Entertainment pundit and artiste manager, Lawrence Asiamah, popularly known as Bullgod, has attributed the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) loss in the 2024 elections to God’s displeasure with the party’s actions while in power.

Speaking on UTV’s United Showbiz, Bullgod emphasised that God’s presence extends beyond Heaven, as it is embedded in nature.

To buttress his point, he said the NPP’s handling of various issues, including illegal mining (galamsey) that spoilt the water bodies, led to God’s anger.

“When we talk about God, He isn’t just in Heaven; He is present in nature, in everything around us. God wasn’t happy with the NPP because of their actions in power, especially concerning issues like galamsey,” he stated.

Bullgod, who worked with the NDC’s presidential secretariat in Kumasi, shared insights from the research and happenings leading up to the elections.

Without going into much detail, he stated "If the world, or the environment, has rejected you, there’s nothing you can do," he said. What happened was God’s intervention; it wasn’t just about the voters."

Bullgod also reflected on the unfortunate loss of life during the elections.

He condemned the violence, and urged for peaceful future elections.

“A fly shouldn’t die because of elections. I hope that in future elections, we won’t witness such violence. It’s not worth it,” Bullgod stated

