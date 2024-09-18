4 hours ago

A recent survey by SBM Intelligence is projecting that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will win in 11 regions in the 2024 election.

However, the survey has revealed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will share votes in its stronghold with the party to experience a dip in the Ashanti Region.

The report titled ‘Ghana’s 2024 elections: A preview‘ is only up-to-date as of Thursday, September 12, 2024.

NPP is projected to win around 70.5% of the votes in Ashanti, down from the 72.8% it garnered in the 2020 presidential election.

Also, the NPP according to the survey will face stiff competition from the NDC in the Northern, Western North and Oti regions.

“In the elections, the NDC is projected to secure victory in 11 regions, including all three swing regions, leaving only five regions for the NPP,” the September 2024 report showed.

More so, the NDC is expected to easily maintain three out of the five regions namely Upper East, Upper West, Savannah and battle the NPP for the Northern region.”

“In the North East, Bawumia’s candidacy is expected to help the NPP maintain its win and improve its vote share from 51.40% to 55.8%.”

The report comes with barely 80 days left for the December 7 election as political parties intensify campaigns to solicit for votes.

Meanwhile, over 20 presidential aspirants have successfully submitted their nomination forms to the Electoral Commission (EC) to contest the election.

SBM Intelligence is an Africa-focused geopolitical research and strategic communications consulting firm that addresses the critical need for political, social, economic, and market data and big data analytics.