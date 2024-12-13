3 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress(NDC) still appears overwhelmed by its victory in the just-ended 2024 election.

The Director of Legal Affairs, Godwin Edudzi Tamaklo has stated the NDC was confident about its victory ahead of the electoral process.

However, they did not expect this margin of win in both the presidential and parliamentary elections.

The Electoral Commission (EC) on Monday, December 9, 2024, declared the NDC’s flagbearer, John Mahama as the President-elect.

The declaration the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa explained, was based on the results received from 267 constituencies.

Mr Mahama obtained 6,328,397, constituting 56.55% while his main contender, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia secured 4,657,304 votes, comprising 41.61%.

The difference between Mr Mahama’s votes and Dr Bawumia’s is 1,671, 093.

In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, Mr Tamakloe said no individual can take credit for the electoral outcome.

He noted that, the NDC worked hard and campaign actively but they owe their victory to God.

“With this kind of victory, it is the doing of the Lord. As the saying goes, we are basically pencils in His hand and He uses us for what he wants.

“We were confident but with this over 1.6 million margin in the presidential election and 187 parliamentary seats, this can only be God. He did it just not to share His glory,” he said.

Mr Tamklo added that, the NDC admits there is an enormous responsibility on them and will not take their victory and the expectations of Ghanaians for granted.