Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Stephen Amoah, has been captured in a viral video seemingly stealing glances at a voter's ballot during the ongoing 2024 general election.

In a viral video, the legislator is seen stretching his neck to view the voter’s choice as he casts his own ballot.

The 2024 general elections are ongoing across 276 constituencies in the country, with 18.8 million people expected to vote.

The 2024 election has thirteen presidential candidates, with nine of them representing political parties and four being independent candidates.

Of the 18.8 million voters, 459,291 represent 4% of the voter population. 48% of the voters are male, while the female population makes up 52%.

The role of the youth in the elections will be significant as they make up 55% of the voter population.

A total of 40,976 polling centres will be used for the 2024 elections, with 328 already used for the Special Voting exercises that took place on Monday, December 2, and Thursday, December 5, 2024.

According to data published by CODEO, the largest CSO in elections, the 2024 elections will feature 801 parliamentary candidates vying for the 276 seats.

In the parliamentary elections, there are 111 candidates contesting as independents.

