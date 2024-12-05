55 minutes ago

The Ghana Police Service has announced road diversions for Thursday, December 5, 2024 in parts of the Greater Accra region.

The diversion forms part of security measures as the National Democratic Congress(NDC) and the New Patriotic Party(NPP) hold their final rallies ahead of the December 7 election.

Preceding the rallies was a meeting between the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare, the Police Management Board(POMAB) and leaders from both parties to ensure a peaceful event and minimise traffic disruptions.

Director of Public Affairs, Grace Ansah-Akrofi, shared the detailed traffic management plan.

The NDC’s event will be held at the Zurak Park in Madina while that of the NPP will be held at the University of Ghana Sports Directorate Park.

In this regard, NPP supporters from Adenta have been advised to take a left turn at Ritz Junction towards Aviation, proceed to UPSA, and continue through Okponglo to Legon.

Those from Dome and its environs are to use Hatso Junction, turn right towards GIMPA, and head to Legon.

For NDC supporters from Tetteh Quarshie, they have been directed to turn right at Shiashie towards UPSA, then left onto the Madina main road.

Supporters from Dome will also take a left turn at KFC Junction on Haatso Road, proceed towards Wisconsin, and continue to Zongo Junction.

The Police Service have assured the public of enhanced security arrangements and have urged supporters from both parties to comply with the traffic directives to ensure a peaceful and organized event.

Personnel will be on the ground to assist in direction while there will be road block in front of where the NDC will have their rally.