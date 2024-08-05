2 hours ago

The upcoming 2024 general elections will see a fair share of creatives venturing into politics.

One of these creatives is popular Ghanaian musician and politician Kwame Asare Obeng, aka A Plus, who has officially launched his campaign for the position of MP for Gomoa Central in the Central Region.

This comes months after A-Plus announced his intention to run for the Gomoa Central Parliamentary seat as an independent candidate on September 25, 2023, during the burial service of his father, Daniel Kwasi Obeng, in Winneba.

In his announcement, A Plus expressed confidence in his ability to win the seat and become the only independent candidate in Ghana's Parliament by 2025.

Videos from the launch, which is currently taking place today, August 5, 2024, at the township of Gomoa Ekwamkrom, show dozens of supporters thronging the streets along with an entourage of cars.

A Plus himself was seen interacting with several dignitaries and walking along the streets, surrounded by supporters who cheered him on.

Also spotted at the launch was popular movie director and head of production at UTV, Harold Roger Quartey, who came to the launch to offer his support for A Plus.

The former Hip-Life artiste, who was once a former supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has been a vocal critic of the current administration and has occasionally expressed disappointment in its governance.

He hopes to wrestle power from Naana Eyiah Quansah, the incumbent MP, who is under the ticket of the NPP.

See the videos below: