Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akufo Dampare has issued a stern warning to political parties and other stakeholders in the electoral process to refrain from taking the law into their own hands as the country prepares for the 2024 election.

The Electoral Commission (EC) will begin exhibiting the voters’ register on Tuesday, August 20, as the nation gears up for the polls.

During a meeting with the EC Chairperson, Dr Dampare explained that police personnel would be deployed to all exhibition centres and would adopt a strict approach against anyone attempting to cause disruptions during the process.

He also assured that the police have a rapid response plan in place to manage any potential crisis.

“We want to also use this to urge all the stakeholders, especially the political parties, that all the issues and concerns that they may have in the course of this part of the process, they should ensure and use due process of engagement within the law to handle every situation. We do not want to see any situation where anybody would attempt to take the law into his own hands. If that happens, we would work within the law to deal with the situation.”

The Deputy Chairman of the Electoral Commission (EC) in charge of Corporate Services, Dr Bossman Asare, emphasized that the 2024 election is the most important for the country.

He assured the election security task force that the EC is fully committed to ensuring a peaceful, credible, and transparent electoral process. Dr Asare also stated that all necessary measures have been put in place to guarantee that the nation witnesses another credible election.

“We have done the limited voter registration exercise. We have also done the mop-up. We have been able to compile the register for the special voting.”