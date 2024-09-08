10 hours ago

Former President and National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Dramani Mahama will file his nomination for the upcoming presidential elections on Monday, September 9th, at 2:00 p.m.

With Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his Vice Presidential candidate, Mahama’s submission marks a pivotal step in his campaign to win the December 7 elections.

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, the spokesperson for the Mahama campaign, confirmed the filing details, reiterating the party’s campaign’s focus on inclusivity and economic recovery.

“This is a momentous occasion for the NDC as we gear up to build the Ghana we want together. Our campaign focuses on Jobs, Accountability, Development, and a better future for all Ghanaians,” Mogtari stated.

As part of his campaign promises, Mahama has pledged to improve the country’s educational system by investing heavily in infrastructure and teacher training to ensure no child is left behind.

Additionally, he has committed to enhancing healthcare services nationwide, vowing to provide accessible and free primary healthcare for every Ghanaian.

Meanwhile, the NDC leader is set to embark on a four-day tour of the Bono Region starting Sunday. The #Mahama4Change2024 tour will visit all 12 constituencies with a courtesy call on some traditional councils, community engagements, meeting with religious leaders and interacting with the Bono Regional House of Chiefs.

Mr Mahama will also host a youth forum at the Sunyani Technical University during his tour. He promises to revitalise the economy and create job opportunities through innovative policies and initiatives to spur growth.