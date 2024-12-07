17 minutes ago

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has arrived in Bole, his hometown in the Savannah Region, to participate in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

The former President, made a stop at his family house where he offered prayers at the gravesite of his father before heading to cast his vote at the Bole D/A polling station. He was surrounded by family and many well-wishers who had gathered in anticipation of his arrival.

As the election progresses, all eyes remain on how the NDC will perform, especially in their strongholds, including the Savannah Region.

The race for the replacement for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is ongoing, with thirteen candidates gunning for the position.

Of the thirteen, nine of them represent political parties, while four are contesting as independent candidates.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party and John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress are the frontrunners, with both parties confident of crossing the 50% line to become President of the country.

While Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign has been anchored on digitalization, John Mahama has been preaching a 24-hour economy.

History beckons for both parties, as a win for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will mark the first time a party is governing the country for three consecutive terms under the Fourth Republic.

On the other hand, a win for John Mahama will see him become the first president to be re-elected after winning on two previous occasions.

The other candidates whose performances are of huge interest to Ghanaians are Alan Kyerematen of the Movement for Change and Nana Kwame Bediako of the New Force Movement.