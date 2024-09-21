3 hours ago

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has expressed joy over his eighth position on the 2024 presidential election ballot.

This follows the Electoral Commission’s (EC) balloting exercise held on Friday.

Taking to Facebook, Mr Mahama said the number eight is a symbol of hope and change for the NDC as the nation heads to the polls on December 7, 2024.

“I am excited that we picked No. 8 on the ballot for the upcoming presidential elections. Let’s make this a number of hope and change on December 7,” he wrote.