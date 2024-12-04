11 hours ago

The Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia yesterday joined the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu and a host of Imams, for a special prayer and thanksgiving session in Accra.

The thanksgiving and prayers, also graced by a number of Zongo Chiefs and other stakeholders of the Zongo community, invoked prayers for the country, for a peaceful electoral process for the continuous peace of the country.

The National Chief Imam, who led the prayers and thanksgiving service for the nation, also led a special prayer session for the Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in fulfillment of one of the purposes of the gathering.

Sheikh Osman delivered a lengthy prayer session, invoking various verses of the Qur'an as he prayed for God's favours for the Vice President.